Norway's crown extends gains vs euro after central bank rate hike

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown gained against a broadly struggling euro and trimmed losses versus the U.S. dollar after the country's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on Thursday.

The rate hike was the largest single increase since 2002 and twice as much as expected by most economists.

Against the euro, the crown EURNOK=D3 rose 0.2% and it trimmed losses versus the U.S. dollar to stand down 0.4% on the day in volatile trading.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Danilo Masoni)

