Norway's Cognite valued at $1.6 bln in TCV funding round

OSLO, May 19 (Reuters) - Silicon Valley venture capital firm TCV will invest $150 million in Norwegian industrial software group Cognite, taking a 9.4% stake, top Cognite shareholder Aker AKER.OL said on Wednesday.

The new funding will allow Cognite to accelerate growth initiatives, including product development and its international expansion, valuing the firm at $1.6 billion, Aker added.

"Our plans to list Cognite remain unchanged, but we haven't decided on the timing yet. Most likely not this year," Oeyvind Eriksen, Aker's chief executive and Cognite's chairman, told Reuters.

Cognite's plans to form a joint venture with Saudi Aramco 2222.SE in the second half of this year to provide digitalization services in Saudi Arabia and wider Middle East region were also on track, he added.

Founded in 2017, Cognite provides software that helps read, connect and analyse data from various sensors, allowing companies to improve the operations and safety of industrial installations, such as oil and gas platforms.

Aker, an investment firm controlled by Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke, will hold a 50.5% stake following the TCV deal's expected closure in June.

U.S. venture capital firm Accel will have 12.4%, Norwegian oil and gas firm Aker BP AKERBP.OL 7.4% and Cognite Chief Executive John Markus Lervik 7.2%, an Aker spokesman said.

Jake Reynolds, general partner at TCV, will join Cognite's board, Aker added.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik and David Evans)

