Norway's central bank cuts crown purchases

Adds quote, background

OSLO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank will reduce its daily foreign exchange sales on behalf of the government from the equivalent of 1.6 billion crowns ($178.47 million) to 500 million crowns, it said on Monday.

The reduction takes effect immediately, Norges Bank said.

In order to make funds available for the government's fiscal budget, the central bank exchanges currency earned from the oil industry and its sovereign wealth fund (GPFG) into Norwegian crowns.

"Owing to reduced transfers from the GPFG, there is less foreign exchange for Norges Bank to convert than previously assumed," the central bank said.

Plans for foreign exchange transactions are normally announced on a monthly basis. The announcement for December is due on Nov. 30.

($1 = 8.9651 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70; Reuters Messaging: terje.solsvik.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.