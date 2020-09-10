Norway's August core inflation rises to four-year high

OSLO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Norway's core inflation rate jumped in August to its highest level since mid-2016, exceeding forecasts, amid soaring import prices caused by a weak currency, Statistics Norway data showed on Thursday.

Core inflation, which strips out changing energy prices and taxes, rose 3.7% year-on-year, far exceeding the central bank's long-term target of 2.0% as well as expectations in a Reuters poll of analysts predicting price growth would remain at 3.5%.

Norway's crown currency strengthened on the news, trading at 10.62 against the euro at 0620 GMT from 10.64 just ahead of the 0600 GMT release.

The rate of inflation also exceeded the central bank's June prediction for the July-September quarter, which stood at 3.1%.

The overall economy is set to sharply contract this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic however, and the effects of low wage growth could eventually begin to push prices lower, analysts have said.

Norges Bank, which has forecast that its key policy rate will stay unchanged at zero percent for the next two years, is due to release new predictions for its interest rates as well as growth an inflation on Sept. 24.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

