Norway's Aug core inflation lower than expected

Credit: REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche

September 11, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Norway's core inflation rate fell in August to a level lower than expected by most economists, Statistics Norway (SSB) data showed on Monday, slightly easing the upward pressure on interest rates.

Core inflation, which strips out changing energy prices and taxes, declined to 6.3% year on year, down from 6.4% in July and lagging the 6.6% average forecast of analysts polled by Reuters.

The price of food rose by 9.0% from August of 2022, SSB's data showed.

Norges Bank raised rates last month and has said it aims to hike again this month.

Norway's crown currency weakened to 11.43 against the euro by 0608 GMT from 11.40 ahead of the data release.

