Norway's April oil, gas output exceeds official forecast

Norway's oil and gas production exceeded official expectations in April, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Thursday.

Crude oil output declined 2.7% from March to 1.726 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, while the NPD's forecast for the month had stood at 1.671 million bpd.

Oil output was 2% lower than in April of 2020.

Norway's output of natural gas in April totalled 9.2 billion cubic metres (bcm), above the NPD's forecast of 8.27 bcm, but less than 9.37 bcm a year earlier.

