Norway's Aker Solutions raises revenue outlook

Norwegian oil service firm Aker Solutions raised its 2022 revenue outlook on Tuesday and said its earnings margin is likely to increase this year while order intake is headed for a record high.

The company now expects its revenue to rise by more than 20% in 2022 to at least 35 billion Norwegian crowns ($3.97 billion), up from an earlier guidance of growing by 15%, as the oil industry is expected to step up spending amid supply tightness.

($1 = 8.8116 Norwegian crowns)

