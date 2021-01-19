Norway's Aker Horizons to take 75% stake in Mainstream Renewable Power

By Susanna Twidale and Victoria Klesty

OSLO/LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Norway's Aker Horizons, owned by investment firm Aker AKER.OL, will acquire a 75% stake in Mainstream Renewable Power in a deal that values the wind and solar company at up to 1 billion euros ($1.21 billion), the companies said on Tuesday.

Mainstream has developed several wind and solar projects including Britain's Hornsea 2 offshore wind project before selling it in 2015.

The deal values Mainstream at 1 billion euros, when including a potential payout of up to 100 million euros in 2023, which depends on the company's performance.

"Through the acquisition of Mainstream, Aker Horizons will gain a platform to drive forward its renewable energy ambitions and position itself in a growing market for hybrid projects," Aker Horizons CEO Kristian Roekke said in a statement.

Aker, traditionally focused on oil and gas, has launched new businesses focusing on carbon capture and storage (CCS) and offshore wind, while at the same time remaining the top owner in oil firm Aker BP AKERBP.OL and oil services firm Aker Solutions AKES.OL.

Aker ASA shares were up 7.3% by 0938 GMT, outperforming a 0.9% rise in Oslo's benchmark index.

Mainstream said the investment would help accelerate its plans to bring 5.5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable projects to financial close by 2023 ahead of a planned IPO.

"It means we can widen our scope for entry into new markets and further deepen and expand our leadership position in existing ones, such as in Chile where we will soon be supplying the equivalent of one in seven Chilean homes with power," Mainstream founder Eddie O’Connor said in a statement.

As part of the transaction, expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, Aker Horizons will also acquire 50% of superconducting technology company Supernod, Aker said.

Mainstream has 1.4 GW of onshore wind and solar assets primarily in Chile and South Africa in operation or under construction, a pipeline of 700 MW in projects expected to reach financial close in 2021, and more than 9 GW in other development assets, Aker said.

