Norway's Aker BP Q3 profit beats expectations

Adds dividend, forecasts on cost, output in paragraphs 3-6

OSLO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil group Aker BP AKRBP.OLon Friday reported better-than-expected third-quarter operating profit, and said the cost per barrel produced could be slightly lower this year than previously anticipated.

Aker BP, which is partly owned by BP BP.L, said earnings before interest and tax declined to $2.62 billion from $3.89 billion a year earlier, but remained above forecast of $2.46 billion in a company-compiled poll of analysts.

Production costs for the year are now seen at between $6.0-6.5 per barrel of oil equivalent, down from $6.0-7.0 previously, Aker BP said in a statement.

The company maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.55 per share.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik and Varun H K)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.