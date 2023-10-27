Norway's Aker BP Q3 profit beats expectation

OSLO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil group Aker BP AKRBP.OL reported on Friday a larger-than-expected operating profit for the third quarter and said the cost per barrel produced could be slightly lower this year than previously anticipated.

Aker BP, which is partly owned by BP BP.L, said earnings before interest and tax fell to $2.62 billion from $3.89 billion a year earlier, against a mean forecast of $2.46 billion in a poll of analysts compiled by the company.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

