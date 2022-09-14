Norway's Aker Asset Management to start raising funds in January

OSLO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The newly-created asset management unit of Norwegian conglomerate Aker AKER.OL will start raising money from investors in January, with an initial focus on green infrastructure, its top executive said on Wednesday.

Aker, Norway's largest private group with assets in oil and gas, green technology and industrial software, set up an asset management arm in December last year, aiming to establish funds totalling 100 billion euros ($100 billion).

Aker Asset Management wants to focus on renewable energy, both investing in projects by Aker firms and in those by third parties, it has said.

"We are going to start raising funds in January," said the head of Aker Asset Management, Yngve Slyngstad, formerly CEO of Norway's $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund.

"The first round will be low in assets. We are planning to scale up in the second round three years later," he told Reuters.

Aker Asset Management (AAM) plans to set up six funds. "Out of the six funds we are going to build, the infrastructure fund will be the largest by volume," he said.

"We are not only going to invest in green energy infrastructure, but also in green industry, such as carbon capture and storage and hydrogen."

In terms of investments made on behalf of Aker companies, AAM would aim to take stakes in offshore wind licenses, especially focusing on floating wind, he said.

"Energy security is going to be an impulse to reduce Europe's dependence on energy imports," Slyngstad said.

($1 = 0.9999 euros)

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

