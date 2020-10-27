US Markets
Norway's Adevinta returns to growth in Q3 as markets recover

Terje Solsvik Reuters
Norway's Adevinta, which is in the process of taking over eBbay's online classifieds business, saw a rebound in third-quarter revenue as advertising markets gradually recovered from the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Tuesday.

The Oslo-listed company's July-September revenue rose 1.6% year-on-year to 183.3 million euros ($216.64 million), in line with a preliminary Oct. 19 statement and beating the 16% drop seen in the April-June quarter.

