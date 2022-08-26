Norway won't instruct energy firms to sell cheap gas, minister says

OSLO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Norway will not instruct energy companies to offer long-term fixed-price gas contracts as a way to alleviate soaring costs for European customers, the country's oil minister wrote in a letter to parliament late on Thursday.

The spot price of European gas TRNLTTFMc1 has tripled this year as the continent scrambles to replace dwindling Russian supplies, resulting in record profits for producers such as Equinor EQNR.OL and sharply boosting Norway's tax revenue.

Sofie Marhaug, a member of parliament for the opposition Marxist Red Party, said Norway should consider showing solidarity with Europe by instructing firms to offer fixed-price gas deliveries below current market prices.

In his letter, Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland rejected the idea, arguing that suppliers were already free to enter into long-term contracts if commercial terms were agreed with customers.

"I do not plan for a policy whereby petroleum firms on the Norwegian continental shelf are instructed to enter into fixed-price contracts for gas deliveries," Aasland wrote.

Norway should instead focus on delivering as much gas as it can to meet soaring demand and remain a reliable supplier, he added.

Aasland had also rejected the idea of offering discounts in a Reuters interview earlier this week.

"To disturb the market and make ... rules that look good right now could contribute to ruining some of the ground for building stability and trust over time," Aasland said in the Aug. 23 interview.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

