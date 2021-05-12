Norway will not use AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, says daily VG

OSLO, May 12 (Reuters) - Norway will not resume the use of the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca AZN.L as part of its inoculation programme due to a risk of rare but harmful side-effects, newspaper VG reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg is expected to announce at 1600 GMT whether Norway will resume the use of the AstraZeneca shot, as well as the government's decision on Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N inoculation.

A government-appointed panel has recommended that Norway should drop both vaccines.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.