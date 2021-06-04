Norway will need to add more power supply as surplus dwindles, PM says

By Nora Buli

OSLO, June 4 (Reuters) - Norway currently has a surplus power supply, but industry plans to develop new energy-intensive ventures will require new capacity to be added in the future, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday.

"We will see a higher power demand than we planned for and will need to build out more capacity in the future," Solberg told a conference organised by utility Statkraft.

Norwegian industry lobby group NHO and the country's biggest labour union LO recently estimated that current energy transition plans could raise electricity demand to 170-190 terawatt hours (TWh) by 2030, up from around 135 TWh at present.

Other forecasts are more conservative, with the NVE regulator expecting 154 TWh in 2030. In 2020, Norway produced around 20 TWh more electricity than it consumed, with almost all of its generation based on hydro and wind power.

