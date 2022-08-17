Norway wealth loses $174 bln in first half of 2022

OSLO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, posted a loss of 1.68 trillion Norwegian crowns ($174 billion) in the first half of 2022, it said on Wednesday.

The $1.3 trillion fund's return on investment stood at a negative 14.4% for the January-June period, which was 1.14 percentage points stronger than the return on the fund's benchmark index.

($1 = 9.6716 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

