Norway wealth loses $174 bln in first half of 2022

Contributor
Victoria Klesty Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, posted a loss of 1.68 trillion Norwegian crowns ($174 billion) in the first half of 2022, it said on Wednesday.

OSLO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, posted a loss of 1.68 trillion Norwegian crowns ($174 billion) in the first half of 2022, it said on Wednesday.

The $1.3 trillion fund's return on investment stood at a negative 14.4% for the January-June period, which was 1.14 percentage points stronger than the return on the fund's benchmark index.

($1 = 9.6716 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters