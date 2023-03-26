Norway wealth fund to vote in favour of UniCredit remuneration plan

March 26, 2023 — 04:06 am EDT

Written by Nora Buli for Reuters ->

OSLO, March 26 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, will vote in favour of the UniCredit CRDI.MI remuneration package, it said on Sunday.

The Italian bank is due to hold its annual meeting of shareholders on March 31.

Orcel's current pay package of up to 7.5 million euros ($8.06 million) a year makes the former head of investment banking at Swiss lender UBS UBSG.S one of Europe's best paid bank executives.

The Norwegian fund owns 2.65% of UniCredit's shares, worth some $728 million, at the end of 2022, according to fund data.

($1 = 0.9301 euros)

