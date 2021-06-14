US Markets
Norway wealth fund to vote for shareholder climate initiative at Delta Air AGM

Terje Solsvik Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

OSLO, June 14 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Monday it would support a shareholder initiative to make Delta Air DAL.N report on its climate lobbying efforts.

The fund will support the motion at the airline's June 17 annual general meeting, despite the management's recommendation to reject it.

"The board should account for material sustainability risks facing the company, and the broader environmental and social consequences of its operations and products," the fund said on its website.

The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund had a 0.3% stake in Delta Air worth $77.9 million at the end of 2020, according to fund data.

