Norway wealth fund to vote against Chevron, ExxonMobil CEOs being chairs

OSLO, May 26 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.4 trillion wealth fund, the world's single largest stock market investor, said on Friday it would vote against CEOs at oil majors Chevron CVX.Nand ExxonMobil XOM.N and also vote against management on several emissions-related proposals.

The fund objected to Chevron CEO Mike K. Wirth and ExxonMobil CEO Darren W. Woods continuing to hold roles as chairs of the board at the firms, saying these two roles should not be held by the same individual, it said on its website.

The Norwegian fund owns a 0.86% stake in Chevron and a 1.13% in ExxonMobil, as of the end of 2022, the latest fund data available.

