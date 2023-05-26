Norway wealth fund to vote against Chevron CEO being chair

OSLO, May 26 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's single largest stock market investor, said on Friday it would vote against CEO Mike K. Wirth continuing as chair of the board at oil major Chevron CVX.N.

The fund based its decision on the principle that the roles of chair of the board and CEO should not be held by the same individual, it said on its website.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

