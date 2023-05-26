News & Insights

Norway wealth fund to vote against Chevron CEO being chair

May 26, 2023 — 03:09 am EDT

Written by Victoria Klesty for Reuters ->

OSLO, May 26 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's single largest stock market investor, said on Friday it would vote against CEO Mike K. Wirth continuing as chair of the board at oil major Chevron CVX.N.

The fund based its decision on the principle that the roles of chair of the board and CEO should not be held by the same individual, it said on its website.

