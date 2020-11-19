Norway wealth fund to increase external investment management

Adds context

OSLO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, plans to increase its reliance on external investment managers, the deputy chief of Norway's central bank said on Thursday.

"The Executive Board intends to raise the limit for the external management mandates to 5% of the fund next year," Jon Nicolaisen said in a speech.

The fund had 3.9% of its capital under external management at the end of 2019, according to fund data, or 389 billion crowns ($43 billion).

Using external managers for some of the wealth fund's cash - and the associate costs that comes with it - has at times been politically controversial in the Nordic country, with close scrutiny of those costs from the Norwegian media and some opposition politicians.

Nicolaisen defended the use however, arguing the benefits far outweigh the cost, and that cumulative excess return up to and including 2019 amounted to 48 billion crowns.

"The results have exceeded expectations," Nicolaisen said of the external mandates.

