US Markets

Norway wealth fund to back AGM resolution to make Barclays a 'net zero' bank

Contributor
Gwladys Fouche Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Norway's sovereign wealth fund will vote in favour of a resolution committing Barclays to tackling climate change at the bank's annual general meeting on May 7, the fund said on Friday.

OSLO, May 1 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund will vote in favour of a resolution committing Barclays BARC.L to tackling climate change at the bank's annual general meeting on May 7, the fund said on Friday.

The resolution calls on Barclays to be a "net zero" emissions bank by 2050, to set a strategy for transitioning its provision of financial services to align with the goals and timelines of the Paris Agreement, and to report annually on progress.

The fund held a 2.94% stake in Barclays worth $1.2 billion at end-2019, according to fund data.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by David Evans)

((gwladys.fouche@tr.com; +47 23 31 65 94; Reuters Messaging: gwladys.fouche.reuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter handle: @gfouche))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular