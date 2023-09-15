Norway wealth fund tells companies to plan for climate transition

Adds carbon credits policy in paragraphs 3-6

OSLO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, revealed stricter demands on Friday for how companies it invests in should handle climate risk, telling boards to move from target setting to transition planning.

"With the effects of climate change becoming more evident, we really saw the need to sharpen our expectations," the fund's Chief Governance and Compliance Officer Carine Smith Ihenacho said in a statement.

The fund also published a policy concerning the use of voluntary carbon credits, which it said companies could use in certain cases.

"We believe companies should prioritise reducing own emissions but can use additional and verified credits as a supplement to signal high climate ambitions," it said.

Carbon credits should not be counted towards science-based interim emission reduction targets, and companies must be transparent about the details of credits they use, it added.

"Ultimately, carbon removals will be needed by many companies seeking to achieve net zero emissions by 2050," the fund said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.