Norway wealth fund should not include Saudi stocks in reference index, government says

Contributor
Gwladys Fouche Reuters
Published

Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, should not include Saudi Arabian companies in the reference index governing the fund's investment, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Adds detail

OSLO, April 9 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, should not include Saudi Arabian companies in the reference index governing the fund's investment, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Saudi stocks should not be included due to environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) risk, the ministry said in its annual recommendation to parliament.

The fund should also trim the size of its global company reference index by between 25% and 30%, to around 6,600 firms from 8,800 currently, primarily by removing smallcap stocks, the government proposed.

The fund currently holds stakes in around 9,100 companies, and a smaller reference index could, over time, lead to a cut in the number of companies owned.

The government rules in a minority and must win the support of other parties in parliament to pass its proposals.

Market value of Norway's wealth fundhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dsFF1w

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((gwladys.fouche@tr.com; +47 21 04 05 53; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @gfouche))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters