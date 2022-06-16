Norway wealth fund puts Supermax Corp under observation

OSLO, June 16 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.2 trillion wealth fund on Wednesday put Malaysia's Supermax Corp SUPM.KL under observation for two years, citing unacceptable risk that the company contributes to serious violations of human rights, it said in a statement.

The fund has also revoked the exclusion of Malaysia's IJM Corp Bhd IJMS.KL and decided to end its active ownership for South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti Ltd ANGJ.J, it said.

