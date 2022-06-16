Norway wealth fund puts Supermax Corp under observation

World Markets

Norway's $1.2 trillion wealth fund on Wednesday put Malaysia's Supermax Corp under observation for two years, citing unacceptable risk that the company contributes to serious violations of human rights, it said in a statement.

The fund has also revoked the exclusion of Malaysia's IJM Corp Bhd IJMS.KL and decided to end its active ownership for South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti Ltd ANGJ.J, it said.

