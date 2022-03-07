Norway wealth fund puts India's Adani Ports, other companies on watch list

OSLO, March 7 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund on Monday put India's Adani Ports APSE.NS under observation, for possible exclusion from its investments, for its involvement in building a port terminal in military-ruled Myanmar, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.