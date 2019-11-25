Norway wealth fund, Prologis in $2 bln real estate acquisition

OSLO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund and property investment group Prologis Inc. PLD.N have agreed to jointly buy a $1.99 billion logistics real estate portfolio, Norges Bank Investment Management said in a statement.

"The portfolio consists of 127 properties located across multiple U.S. markets, including Southern California, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and Dallas," it added.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.