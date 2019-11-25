US Markets

Norway wealth fund, Prologis in $2 bln real estate acquisition

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Norway's sovereign wealth fund and property investment group Prologis Inc. have agreed to jointly buy a $1.99 billion logistics real estate portfolio, Norges Bank Investment Management said in a statement.

"The portfolio consists of 127 properties located across multiple U.S. markets, including Southern California, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle and Dallas," it added.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

