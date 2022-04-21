Norway wealth fund posts loss of $74 bln for Jan-March

Contributors
Victoria Klesty Reuters
Karlotta Weber Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, posted a loss of 653 billion Norwegian crowns ($74.2 billion) in the first quarter of 2022 as the war in Ukraine and other global events hit stocks and bonds, it said on Thursday.

Adds quotes, detail

OSLO, April 21 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, posted a loss of 653 billion Norwegian crowns ($74.2 billion) in the first quarter of 2022 as the war in Ukraine and other global events hit stocks and bonds, it said on Thursday.

The $1.3 trillion fund's return on investment stood at a nagative 4.9% for the January-March period, which was still 0.66 percentage points better than the return on the fund's benchmark index.

"The first quarter has been characterised by geopolitical turbulence, which has also affected the markets," said deputy CEO Trond Grande of Norges Bank Investment Management, which operates the fund.

"The return was negative for both equities and fixed income, but positive for unlisted real state," he said in a statement.

In total, 70.9% of the fund was invested in equities at the end of March, while 26.3% was invested in fixed income, 2.7% in unlisted real estate and 0.1% in unlisted renewable energy infrastructure.

($1 = 8.8006 Norwegian crowns)

Market value of Norway's wealth fundhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Kbp69M

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Karlotta Weber, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters