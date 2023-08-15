Norway wealth fund posts $143 billion in H1 profit

Adds quotes, detail

ARENDAL, Norway, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Norway's wealth fund, the world's largest single stock market investor, posted a profit of 1,501 billion Norwegian crowns ($142.65 billion) in the first half of the year, driven by strong equity markets and a weak crown currency, the fund said on Tuesday.

"The fund's equity investments had a strong first half after a weak 2022. Equity investments returned 13.7% for the period," the fund said in a report.

Technology companies delivered the period's strongest return of 38.6% after a poor year in 2022, it added.

"The sector benefited from strong demand for new artificial intelligence solutions from the biggest internet and software companies and their semiconductor suppliers," the fund said.

The fund's overall return, however, was 0.23 percentage point less than the return on the benchmark index.

The $1.4 trillion fund, which invests the Norwegian state's revenues from oil and gas production, owns on average 1.5% of all listed stocks worldwide. It also invests in bonds, unlisted real estate and renewable energy projects.

($1 = 10.5224 Norwegian crowns)

Market value of Norway's wealth fund https://tmsnrt.rs/3iZIGOn

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; writing by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((gwladys.fouche@tr.com; +47 21 04 05 53; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @gfouche))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.