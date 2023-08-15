Norway wealth fund posts $143 billion in H1 profit

ARENDAL, Norway, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Norway's wealth fund, the world's largest single stock market investor, posted a profit of 1,501 billion Norwegian crowns ($142.65 billion) in the first half of the year, driven by strong equity markets and a weak crown currency, the fund said on Tuesday.

