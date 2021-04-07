US Markets

Norway wealth fund makes first investment in renewable energy project

Gwladys Fouche Reuters
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GWLADYS FOUCHE

Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has made its first direct investment in a renewable energy project, a new asset class for the fund, it said on Wednesday.

OSLO, April 7 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has made its first direct investment in a renewable energy project, a new asset class for the fund, it said on Wednesday.

The fund bought a 50% stake in the Borssele 1 and 2 wind farm off the Netherlands for 1.375 billion euros ($1.63 billion)from Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO, it said.

It is the world's second-largest offshore wind farm in operation.

Such direct investments are new for the fund which, until last year, was only allowed to invest in stocks, bonds and real estate.

($1 = 0.8415 euros)

