Norway wealth fund makes first investment in renewable energy project
Adds detail
OSLO, April 7 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has made its first direct investment in a renewable energy project, a new asset class for the fund, it said on Wednesday.
The fund bought a 50% stake in the Borssele 1 and 2 wind farm off the Netherlands for 1.375 billion euros ($1.63 billion)from Denmark's Orsted ORSTED.CO, it said.
It is the world's second-largest offshore wind farm in operation.
Such direct investments are new for the fund which, until last year, was only allowed to invest in stocks, bonds and real estate.
($1 = 0.8415 euros)
Market value of Norway's wealth fundhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dsFF1w
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo and Nikolaj Skydsgaard in Copenhagen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
((gwladys.fouche@tr.com; +47 21 04 05 53; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @gfouche))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.