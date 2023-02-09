Norway wealth fund has sold its stakes in Adani companies

Adds detail, background

OSLO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund has sold its stakes in three Adani Group companies worth just over $200 million since the start of the year, the world's largest stock investor said on Thursday.

The $1.35 trillion fund at the end of 2022 held stakes in Adani Total Gas ADAG.NS, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone APSE.NS and Adani Green Energy ADNA.NS.

"Since year-end, we have further reduced in Adani companies. We have no exposure left," Christopher Wright, the fund's head of ESG risk monitoring, told a news conference.

"We have monitored Adani for many years (on ESG) issues, many on their handling of environmental risks," he said.

Adani's seven main Indian-listed stocks have plunged by some $110 billion after a scathing Jan. 24 report by U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation.

The Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing.

The fund, managed by a unit of the central bank, owns 1.3% of all globally listed shares with stakes in some 9,200 companies.

