Norway wealth fund, France's Axa sell 3 office properties in Paris

Gwladys Fouche Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

OSLO, March 23 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, and its partner Axa AXAF.PA are selling three office property sites in Paris, the fund said on Wednesday.

The fund will receive 127.9 million euros for its 50% stake in the three properties, located on 24-26 rue Le Peletier, 23-25 rue de Provence and 15-17 rue Chauchat in central Paris.

The buyer is Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault FINA.PA, the fund said.

