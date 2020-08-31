Norway wealth fund excludes three firms for alleged human right violations

OSLO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund has excluded Taiwan's Formosa Chemicals and Fibre 1326.TW and Formosa Taffeta 1434.TW, as well as India's Page Industries PAGE.NS, from its portfolio for alleged human rights violations related to the way the firms produce textile, the Norwegian central bank said on Monday.

The fund's management will also scrutinise oil firm PetroChina's 601857.SS work to prevent corruption. The company had been under observation for possible exclusion since 2017.

