Norway wealth fund earned a record $180 bln in 2019

OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, made a 19.9% return on investment last year, earning a record 1.69 trillion Norwegian crowns ($180.49 billion), it said on Thursday.

The $1.1 trillion fund's return for the year was stronger than that of its benchmark index, it added.

"2019 has been a very good year for the fund ... this is the greatest increase in value in a single year in the fund's history," said central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen.

Last year's return on investment amounted to almost $34,000 for each of the 5.3 million people living in Norway, and the overall value of the fund is now equivalent to about $207,000 for every man, woman and child.

The fund holds stakes in more than 9,000 companies globally, owning 1.5% of all listed stocks. It also invests in bonds and real estate.

Apple Inc AAPL.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O contributed the most to the fund's return in 2019, followed by Nestle SA NESN.S.

($1 = 9.3633 Norwegian crowns)

