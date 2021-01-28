Norway wealth fund earned $123 bln in 2020 despite pandemic

Contributor
Gwladys Fouche Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NTB SCANPIX

Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, earned a return on investment of 10.9% in 2020, or 1.07 trillion Norwegian crowns ($122.7 billion), it said as it reported full-year results on Thursday.

OSLO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, earned a return on investment of 10.9% in 2020, or 1.07 trillion Norwegian crowns ($122.7 billion), it said as it reported full-year results on Thursday.

"Despite the pandemic having put its mark on 2020, it has been yet another good year for the fund," Central Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement. The fund is managed by a unit of the central bank.

"However, the high return also reminds us that the market value of the fund might vary a lot going forward," he said.

($1 = 8.7208 Norwegian crowns)

Top 10 sovereign wealth fundshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3163qre

Market value of Norway's wealth fundhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dsFF1w

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((gwladys.fouche@tr.com; +47 21 04 05 53; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @gfouche))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More