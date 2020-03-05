Norway wealth fund buys $743 mln stake in Tokyo office complex

OSLO, March 5 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund will buy a 39.9% stake in a part of Tokyo's Otemachi Park Building office complex from Mitsubishi Estate 8802.T, the fund said on Thursday.

Norges Bank Investment Management will pay 79.7 billion yen ($743.3 million) for the stake.

Mitsubishi, which is a new joint venture partner for the fund, will remain a majority owner and will manage the property.

($1 = 107.2200 yen)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

