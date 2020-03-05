Norway wealth fund buys $743 mln stake in Tokyo office complex

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

Norway's sovereign wealth fund will buy a 39.9% stake in a part of Tokyo's Otemachi Park Building office complex from Mitsubishi Estate, the fund said on Thursday.

OSLO, March 5 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund will buy a 39.9% stake in a part of Tokyo's Otemachi Park Building office complex from Mitsubishi Estate 8802.T, the fund said on Thursday.

Norges Bank Investment Management will pay 79.7 billion yen ($743.3 million) for the stake.

Mitsubishi, which is a new joint venture partner for the fund, will remain a majority owner and will manage the property.

($1 = 107.2200 yen)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters