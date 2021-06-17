VIV

Norway wealth fund backs Vivendi's plan to spin off Universal Music

Contributor
Gwladys Fouche Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche

Norway's $1.35 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Thursday it would support Vivendi's plan to spin off Universal Music, including the distribution-in-kind of shares to Vivendi shareholders.

OSLO, June 17 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.35 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, said on Thursday it would support Vivendi's VIV.PA plan to spin off Universal Music, including the distribution-in-kind of shares to Vivendi shareholders.

Separately, the fund will vote against the compensations of Vivendi's chairman, chief executive, top management and board members in line with its policy of having executive pay that is transparent and aligned with long-term shareholder interests.

The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund had a 1.49% stake in Vivendi worth $572 million at the end of 2020, according to fund data.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((gwladys.fouche@tr.com; +47 21 04 05 53; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @gfouche))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIV

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters