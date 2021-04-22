Norway to test solutions for digital central bank currency

OSLO, April 22 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank will test various technical solutions for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) over the next two years, it said on Thursday.

"Central bank cash provides the payment system with a number of important attributes that may be relevant to retain and develop further by issuing a CBDC," Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement.

"Additional knowledge is necessary for us to be able to decide whether issuing a CBDC is appropriate," he said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.