Norway to test solutions for digital central bank currency

Contributor
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

Norway's central bank will test various technical solutions for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) over the next two years, it said on Thursday.

OSLO, April 22 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank will test various technical solutions for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) over the next two years, it said on Thursday.

"Central bank cash provides the payment system with a number of important attributes that may be relevant to retain and develop further by issuing a CBDC," Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a statement.

"Additional knowledge is necessary for us to be able to decide whether issuing a CBDC is appropriate," he said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters