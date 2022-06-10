Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Adds detail

OSLO, June 10 (Reuters) - Norway will return military helicopters it had ordered from France's NH Industries because they were either unreliable or were delivered late, the Nordic country's defence minister and the head of the military said on Friday.

The government said it would also seek repayment of 5 billion crowns ($523 million) plus interest and other costs from NH Industries, which is majority-owned by Airbus Helicopters AIR.PA, as well as Leonardo LDOF.MI and Fokker Aerostructures.

NH Industries was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 9.5572 Norwegian crowns)

