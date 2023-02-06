Norway to resume processing of second UK power link application

February 06, 2023 — 10:04 am EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Norway's energy ministry said on Monday it will resume processing of an application to build a subsea power interconnector between Norway and Britain known as NorthConnect, without indicating whether it would be approved or rejected.

The ministry's processing of the plan was temporarily put on hold in 2020 in anticipation of more information on how foreign interconnectors would impact Norwegian power prices.

Most Norwegian political parties have said NorthConnect should be permanently shelved.

