Norway to resume processing of second UK power link application

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Norway's energy ministry said on Monday it will resume processing of an application to build a subsea power interconnector between Norway and Britain known as NorthConnect, without indicating whether it would be approved or rejected.

The ministry's processing of the plan was temporarily put on hold in 2020 in anticipation of more information on how foreign interconnectors would impact Norwegian power prices.

Most Norwegian political parties have said NorthConnect should be permanently shelved.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nora Buli)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.