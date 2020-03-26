Norway to name new head of sovereign wealth fund on Thursday

OSLO, March 26 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank has appointed a new chief executive for the country's sovereign wealth fund, and will reveal the name later on Thursday, Norges Bank said in a statement.

The $930 billion fund is the world's largest of its kind, investing proceeds from Norway's oil and gas industry in foreign stocks, bonds and real estate.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

