Norway to issue government bond worth NOK 60-65 bln in 2022

Norway plans to issue government bonds worth between 60 and 65 billion crowns ($6.71 billion - $7.27 billion) in 2022, compared with 65 billion crowns in 2021, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Like in previous years, a new 10-year bond issue is planned for February, and will be issued via syndication, Norges Bank said. A new 20-year bond will also be issued, in the second half of 2022, it added.

($1 = 8.9455 Norwegian crowns)

