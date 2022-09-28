Commodities
Norway to hike taxes on power producers, fish farming by $3 bln

OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government plans to raise taxes on electricity producers and fish farmers, giving a total extra income for the government of some 33 billion crowns ($3.03 billion) per year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

