Norway to hike taxes on power producers, fish farming by $3 bln

OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government plans to raise taxes on electricity producers and fish farmers, giving a total extra income for the government of some 33 billion crowns ($3.03 billion) per year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

($1 = 10.8822 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

