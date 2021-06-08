Norway to find additional offshore areas for wind parks

By Nora Buli

OSLO, June 8 (Reuters) - Norway will identify additional offshore areas to build wind parks amid strong interest from energy firms, the government said on Tuesday, as the oil-producing country tries to build a domestic offshore wind industry.

Norway is currently in the process of opening two offshore areas to build wind farms, called Utsira Nord and Soerlige Nordsjoe II.

The additional acreage could be identified within two years, energy minister Tina Bru said.

"We have listened to the industry, and we know making more acreage available is important," Bru said in a speech.

"Therefore, the government will initiate a process of identifying new areas for offshore wind production and conduct an impact assessment of these areas. This will facilitate future activity and provide predictability for the industry."

Licenses for Soerlige Nordsjoe II will be auctioned in the first quarter of 2022, Bru added.

