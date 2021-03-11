Norway Suspends AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine Over Blood Clot Fears

(RTTNews) - Norway's health authorities have suspended the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.

Norway's health authorities said they were suspending the use of the vaccine as a precaution following Denmark's decision to do so over fears of a link to blood clots.

"We are pausing the AstraZeneca vaccination in Norway," said, Geir Bukholm, the director of infection prevention and control at the National Institute of Health. "We are waiting for more information to see if there is a link between the vaccine and this blood clot case."

Earlier, Denmark's health authorities decided to suspend the vaccine for two weeks after a 60-year old woman in Denmark, who was given an AstraZeneca Covid vaccine from the same batch that was used in Austria, formed a blood clot and died.

Danish authorities said they had responded "to reports of possible serious side effects, both from Denmark and other European countries."

"It is currently not possible to conclude whether there is a link. We are acting early, it needs to be thoroughly investigated," Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said.

Austria on Monday announced that it had suspended the use of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines after a 49-year-old nurse died of "severe blood coagulation problems" days after receiving the shot.

AstraZeneca, whose Covid vaccine has been found to be safe and effective in trials and approved for use in over 50 countries, said it is in contact with Austrian authorities and supports the investigation.

Meanwhile, European Medicines Agency said that "there is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions."

EMA said that its safety committee continues to believe that "the vaccine's benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing."

As of March 10, 2021, 30 cases of thromboembolic events had been reported among close to 5 million people vaccinated with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca in the European Economic Area.

On Thursday, Italy also announced that it would suspend use of the AstraZeneca batch that was used in Austria. Five other European countries - Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxemburg have also suspended the use of vaccines from this batch.

