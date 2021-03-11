AZN

Norway suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Contributors
Gwladys Fouche Reuters
Terje Solsvik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Norway halted on Thursday the rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, following a similar move by Denmark.

OSLO, March 11 (Reuters) - Norway halted on Thursday the rollout of AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine, following a similar move by Denmark.

"This is a cautionary decision," Geir Bukholm, Director of Infection Prevention and Control at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, told a news conference.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik; editing by Victoria Klesty and Nerijus Adomaitis)

((gwladys.fouche@tr.com; +47 21 04 05 53; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @gfouche))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters