Norway suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout

OSLO, March 11 (Reuters) - Norway halted on Thursday the rollout of AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine, following a similar move by Denmark.

"This is a cautionary decision," Geir Bukholm, Director of Infection Prevention and Control at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, told a news conference.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik; editing by Victoria Klesty and Nerijus Adomaitis)

((gwladys.fouche@tr.com; +47 21 04 05 53; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @gfouche))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.