Markets
SCHA

Norway supreme court allows Schibsted to buy Nettbil portal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 17, 2023 — 03:03 am EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

Adds reaction, background

OSLO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Norway's supreme court said on Friday it had lifted a competition authority ban on Schibsted SCHA.OL buying online car trading portal Nettbil.

"The acquisition will ... not prevent effective competition," the court said in a statement.

Schibsted, owner of the Finn group of online markets, in 2019 announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Nettbil, but Norway's competition watchdog in 2020 said the deal violated regulation.

"We are incredibly happy that this case now has a final outcome," Schibsted Chief Executive Kristin Skogen Lund said in a statement.

Nettbil last year delivered revenues of around 190 million Norwegian crowns ($18.45 million) and a slightly positive result at the EBITDA level, Schibsted said.

($1 = 10.3003 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70; Reuters Messaging: terje.solsvik.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SCHA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.