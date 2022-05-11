Norway sets 2040 offshore wind target of 30 GW

Adds quote, detail

OSLO, May 11 (Reuters) - Norway's centre-left government on Wednesday announced a target to install 30 gigawatt (GW) of offshore wind capacity by 2040 as it seeks to boost emissions-free energy production and help build a viable renewables industry.

"This would nearly double our power output," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

Offshore wind is seen as a key new industry offering a potential transition for Norway's dominant oil and gas sector to a renewable energy future, while building on the existing industry's technical know-how.

Norway needs more power for domestic consumption, but the new plan far exceeds the expected demand from households and industry.

"A significant portion of the electricity will be exported to other countries," the government said in a statement.

To date, Norway has opened two North Sea areas for development of up to 4.5 GW of bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind, with a first tender for 1.5 GW expected later this year.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.