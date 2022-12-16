Commodities

Norway seeks $41 mln payment from Norwegian Air

December 16, 2022 — 02:04 am EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Norway's environment ministry said on Friday it was demanding a payment of 400 million Norwegian crowns ($40.7 million) from budget airline Norwegian Air NAS.OL over unpaid 2020 fees for climate quotas.

The company, which was under reconstruction at the time, said it would seek legal clarification on the matter.

($1 = 9.8314 Norwegian crowns)

