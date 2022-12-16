Norway seeks $41 mln payment from Norwegian Air

OSLO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Norway's environment ministry said on Friday it was demanding a payment of 400 million Norwegian crowns ($40.7 million) from budget airline Norwegian Air NAS.OL over unpaid 2020 fees for climate quotas.

The company, which was under reconstruction at the time, said it would seek legal clarification on the matter.

($1 = 9.8314 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

